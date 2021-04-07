Portola High School makes graduation plans

Graduation plans for the Class of 2021 are moving forward at Portola Junior/Senior High School for a graduation ceremony to be held on June 11 at 5 pm. Principal Sara Sheridan asks all graduates and their families to please keep in mind that these are the guidelines that the school is working with “at this time,” and that Portola High will provide updates when and if things change.

Outdoor stadiums can be at 33 percent capacity currently, which means that the school can safely seat 100 people in the bleachers and 300 on the field, in chairs, with additional standing space around the perimeter. Family groups for the graduates will be established on the field with 6-foot distancing between groups. Family is not required to distance 6 feet apart. Masks must be worn at all times. Mask removal will be permissible for brief periods of time to allow for picture taking. Out-of-county guests are limited to 120 miles as per current guidance. Enforcement of this guideline will be on the honor system.