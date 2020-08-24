Portola tackles green waste differently this year

The City of Portola collaborated with local organizations to address green waste in a novel way this year.

In years past, yard waste from Portola residents had been piled at the old Portola landfill and burned. To improve air quality, a US EPA Targeted AirShed grant, through the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, was used to pay a portion of the cost of rental equipment needed to chip the material instead. The Plumas County Fire Safe Council, utilizing a CAL FIRE California Climate Investments grant, provided a chipping crew to assist.

The US EPA Targeted AirShed grant is intended to improve air quality in “non-attainment” areas. The funding is used to support the Greater Portola Woodstove Change-Out Program and disposal of residential yard waste without open burning.

The Fire Safe Council’s Plumas County Community Chipping Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and

the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.

California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. For more information, visit the California Climate Investments website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.

The Fire Safe Council works with Firewise communities to prioritize and implement initiatives like the Portola chipping project. To get involved with the Portola Firewise community, you can find them on Facebook. To find out if you are in one of Plumas County’s 20 other Firewise communities visit: www.plumasfiresafe.org/firewise-usa and follow the link to the County’s interactive boundary map.