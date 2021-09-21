Positive case associated with Chester Elementary

Plumas Unified School District notified its staff and the community this morning, Sept. 21, that there is a positive coronavirus case associated with Chester Elementary School. The Public Health Agency and school nurses are working to identify contacts of this individual and anyone affected will be notified.

Yesterday a positive case was confirmed at the Quincy Elementary School Pioneer campus, and two more cases were confirmed at the Alder Street campus. The latter were uncovered during testing for a school field trip.

Public Health announced 50 new cases yesterday, which is a sharp uptick from recent reporting.

The county is under a mask mandate that is being met with varying levels of cooperation. As a result, Public Health and the District Attorney are crisscrossing the county to post signage, distribute literature and interact with businesses.

The school district is handling the cases on an individual basis, and making plans in the event that an entire class could be impacted.