Positive start for new Seneca year

The first Seneca Healthcare District board meeting of the new fiscal year July 25 had some very positive overtones.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Linda Wagner introduced new Administrative Assistant JoAnn Maloch who is taking over the responsibilities of long-time employee Michaele Hadley, now retired.

Finance Officer Steve Boline reported an annual net income of approximately $1.6 million. Even though the annual expenses were about $165,000 higher than budgeted, they were offset by higher than budgeted revenues that ultimately led to a good year.

Boline indicated that as new medical personnel are hired the contract labor cost will be reduced and the financial outlook will be even brighter.

That leads to the news that a new physician joined the Seneca team Monday, Aug. 5. More info will follow the new doctor once he arrives.

Steven Hayden, FNP, who has been working in the clinic for some time, has also accepted a permanent position with SHD.

Also approved at the board meeting, after many committee meetings and extensive discussions, was a new CEO Incentive and Evaluation Criteria for current and any future hospital CEOs.

That information is available through the Seneca administrative office.

The board invites and encourages the community to join them at the monthly meeting and seeks community input for the hospital’s future.

The next scheduled board meeting is 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29.