News 

Power outage in Portola

Lauren

Update: The outage is also reported to be affecting residents in Loyalton and the Sierra Valley as of 8:08 p.m.

Residents utilizing Liberty Utilities in Portola and off of A-15 are currently experiencing an unexpected power outage. Internet service is also reported to be affected by residents. Liberty Utilities states that they are aware of the outage and crews are out diligently working to repair the issue at this time. Cause of the outage is currently unknown and will be updated as information is made available. There is currently no estimated time of repair completion.

Related Posts

June 24: Plumas Public Health announces 5 new cases – all Eastern Region

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 24, that there are five new cases to report —…

City discusses recent fire and approves contracts

Editor

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The City of Portola held a regularly scheduled meeting on the evening of Wednesday, June 23. Council…

UPDATED: Highway 70 reopens following big rig crash

Editor

UPDATE: 6 p.m. Caltrans is reporting that traffic is returning to normal on Highway 70. Caltrans is reporting that all…

Crews continue to fight lightning-sparked fires in Susanville area

Editor

Yesterday’s thunderstorm sparked multiple fires in the Susanville area, and local crews were preparing for more. According to Cal Fire…

City experiences sewer challenges due to clogs

Lauren

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Many city sewer systems across the country took a heavy hit during the pandemic due to a…

PUSD passes budget, COVID funding keeps district in the black

Editor

The Plumas Unified School District Board of Trustees met for the second consecutive week on June 23 to adopt the…