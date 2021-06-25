Power outage in Portola

Update: The outage is also reported to be affecting residents in Loyalton and the Sierra Valley as of 8:08 p.m.

Residents utilizing Liberty Utilities in Portola and off of A-15 are currently experiencing an unexpected power outage. Internet service is also reported to be affected by residents. Liberty Utilities states that they are aware of the outage and crews are out diligently working to repair the issue at this time. Cause of the outage is currently unknown and will be updated as information is made available. There is currently no estimated time of repair completion.