Power pole ignites in Indian Valley

Fire and utility crews responded to the report of a power pole on fire this morning on North Valley Road in Indian Valley near the Jehovah Witness Church.

Indian Valley Fire, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and Pacific Gas & Electric arrived at the location at around 10:30 this morning. Power was disrupted along North Valley Road and in Greenville. Power could be disrupted again tomorrow when PG&E replaces the damaged pole.

The fire did not spread beyond the pole. A passerby from The Meyers Ranch stopped, but it had already been reported, so he shot some video of the scene.