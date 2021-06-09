Prepare for temporary bridge closures

Plumas County Public Works will be providing traffic control and temporary bridge closures for Caltrans Inspections June 22-23. The specific bridge and approximate time of temporary closure are listed below:

June 22, 2021

Dyson Lane Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0001) 9 a.m. to noon

Blairsden-Graeagle Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0134) 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sloat-Poplar Valley Road Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0149) 2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

June 23, 2021

Flournoy Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0010) 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Beckwourth- Genesee Road

Greenville Park Road Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0152) noon – 2:30 p.m.

Nelson Street Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0008) 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For any questions, contact Public Works at (530) 283-6268. The bridges will be closed to the public during the approximate times listed above. Emergency vehicles may pass as needed after slight 5-minute delay to remove inspection apparatus.