Thursday, October 17, 2019
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
Prescribed burns in Meadow Valley

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The University of California, Berkeley Forests announced that it may be burning Oct. 18 and 19 in Meadow Valley as part of its Prescribed Fire on Private Lands Workshop series. This workshop series is designed for landowners and managers looking to gain skills in prescribed fire planning, permitting, and implementation on private lands in California. This workshop series is produced in partnership with the University of California Cooperative Extension, Berkeley Forests, and the California Fire Science Consortium.

