Property owners asked to submit Firewise timesheets

While attending a meeting Feb. 25 held inside the Chester Public Utility District conference room where Bob Rouland of the Rouland Insurance Agency of Chester updated homeowners facing the ever-increasing cost for fire insurance in Plumas County, Karen Lichti announced her retirement as Public Information officer for the Chester Fire Department.

Lichti told those in attendance that she would still remain an active member on the Chester Firewise Committee and continue to advance the campaign to educate the public on how to “harden” their homes against wildfire.

“A couple of reminders,” Lichti alerted the attendees. “We have started a new Firewise season,” given that the region has been so dry “and we’ve had no snow and very little rain, so we’re all out raking and burning debris. … So if you live in Chester we’d like you to keep track of your hours and the money you spend cleaning up your yards. We can use that information to be recertified as a Firewise Community.”

She said that the California FAIR fire insurance plan offers a 5 percent discount off rates if a homeowner can show they’ve taken precautions protecting their homes from wildfire based on Firewise guidelines.

Lichti also stated that she has personal knowledge that some people have gotten their policies renewed after being canceled by a number of homeowners insurance companies by having properties located in a Firewise community. “Sometimes it helps; it means we live in a safer community,” and a few companies consider that fact when they decide who to underwrite, she claimed.

Lichti held up an example of the form used by the Firewise Committee that property owners could use to fill out information, such as the time worked to protect homes against wildfire and the dollars spent on their efforts.

The form can be downloaded by going to: www.chesterpud.org; click on Firewise Community from the drop down menu. Choose: “What Can You Do To Help” and click on “Chester Firewise Community Time Sheet.doc” then print the form out and fill in your information.

You can then hand deliver or mail the filled out form to the CPUD main office at 251 Chester Airport Road, Chester, CA 96020 and it will be forwarded to Lichti.

In addition, you can simply email the hours you worked and your expenses to: chesterfirewise@gmail.com, or call Karen Lichti with the information directly at 228-9611 or to ask questions about the Firewise program.

For your convenience you can decide to cut out the official Chester Firewise Community Time Sheet printed with this article, fill it in and mail it or walk it into the main CPUD/CFD main office.

Collected information provides statistical analysis that is sent to the Firewise organization at: firewisecommunitiesUSA.com, allowing the Chester community to maintain its recertification as a Firewise Community.