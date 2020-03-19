Property tax payments due April 10; take these precautions due to COVID-19

Julie A. White, Plumas County tax collector, reminds all taxpayers with secured property tax bills to pay their second installment by Friday, April 10, at 5 p.m. IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 THE PLUMAS COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR’S OFFICE ENCOURAGES PAYMENTS BE MADE BY MAIL, ELECTRONICALLY OR THE DROP BOX ON THE COURTHOUSE STEPS. THIS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE WILL LESSEN PUBLIC INTERACTION IN AN EFFORT TO KEEP OUR COMMUNITIES HEALTHY. Taxpayers who mail their payments should ensure that the envelope is postmarked by the April 10th deadline. Payments may also be made by credit card. To pay by credit card contact Official Payments at (800) 272-9829 or at www.officialpayments.com. Enter the jurisdiction code 1535 when prompted. There will be a nominal fee charged for this service.

Second installments not received or postmarked by April 10th will automatically have a 10 percent penalty and a $20 cost added to the bill according to State law. If a tax bill has not been received, the property owner should call the Tax Collector’s office, 283‑6260, as failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of any penalties if the taxes become delinquent.

Should a property owner have any questions regarding this or other matters regarding property taxes, they should contact the tax collector’s office at (530) 283 – 6260.