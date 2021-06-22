PSREC Alert: Prepare for Summer Power Outages

NV Energy and PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs will impact Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative during Extreme Fire Danger

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative (PSREC) urges members to be prepared for prolonged power outages this summer if PG&E and NV Energy turn off power transmission to PSREC’s system due to extreme fire danger. PSREC is dependent on the transmission of electricity primarily through PG&E in the Feather River Canyon and secondarily through NV Energy via our Marble Substation in the Sierra Valley. NV Energy has announced an expansion of their wildfire safety de-energization program referred to as Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM). The PSOM outages are much like the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) outages that take place based on catastrophic wildfire risk. NV Energy will de-energize transmission lines that deliver power to PSREC during a PSOM. These events could happen simultaneously in a worst-case scenario, leaving PSREC’s members without power for extended periods.

The outages, based on the length of the extreme wildfire danger period and the time required to visually inspect 100% of the electric system to safely restore power, will likely impact PSREC’s entire member base for periods ranging from one day to a few days. Unfortunately, PSREC does not have control over the timing or duration of the outages.

PSREC asks members to confirm their contact information and sign up for automated alerts via text or email at www.psrec.coop or through the SmartHub App. PSREC will attempt to notify all members of PSPS and PSOM planned events as soon as PG&E and NV Energy notify us. PSREC wants everyone to be prepared for power outages and has more information at www.psrec.coop.

PSREC’s goal, in the event that its transmission feeds are deenergized, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and to make sure everyone has the opportunity to be as informed and prepared as possible.

Preparations for power outages include identifying backup charging methods for phones and electronic devices, making hard copies of emergency contacts and family information, planning for pets and livestock, and planning for medical needs (including power-dependent breathing machines, wheelchairs, dialysis, etc.). If someone in your home depends on electric-powered, life-sustaining equipment, make a plan for backup power.

It is likely that, in the event of PSPS and PSOM events, electric power will be out for one to a few days. Because these events will be triggered by PG&E and NV Energy’s assessment of weather conditions and fire risk, PSREC cannot reliably predict the timing or duration. Residents or businesses who can’t be without power should consider a professionally installed generator that meets local code requirements

For additional information and resources, visit www.psrec.coop. To contact PSREC and update your contact information, visit www.psrec.coop or call 530-832-4261.

About Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative:

Founded in 1937, PSREC is a member-owned electric distribution, transmission and generation utility providing electrical power and related services to more than 7,000 member/owners in Plumas, Lassen, and Sierra counties in California, and parts of Washoe County, Nevada. The cooperative is controlled by the membership through an elected seven-person board of directors.

PSREC’s wholly-owned telecommunications subsidiary, Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications, offers high-speed Internet services.

Office headquarters are in Portola, California. More information is available at www.psrec.coop or by calling 530-832-4261.