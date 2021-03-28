Highlighted News 

Public Health and EPHC team up for vaccine clinic March 31

Editor

Plumas County Public Health and Eastern Plumas Health Care will be collaborating on hosting a COVID vaccination clinic in Portola on March 31. ” EPHC has been working diligently to vaccinate the Eastern Plumas area of 65 and older as well as 18-64 with underlying medical conditions,” Public Health spokeswoman Lori Beatley announced Friday evening.

Appointments that are not filled will be available to walk-ins.

The vaccination clinic is planned for Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Portola Station Baptist Church, 171 S. Gulling St.  The clinic will be administering 500 doses of Moderna vaccine. The second-dose clinic is scheduled for April 28;  same time, same place.

The clinic access will be through the state’s MyTurn system, with those who are eligible able to make an appointment through myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255.

Due to some of the limitations of the MYTurn system, if someone is eligible but access is blocked, then they should enter a zip code that is closer to Portola.

The My Turn system will be closed to appointments on Tuesday, March 30 at midnight, with the rest of the appointments available for walk-ins. Anyone 18 years or older will be able to receive a vaccine as long as supplies last; first come first served. Information will be released Wednesday morning as to the number of walk-in doses available.

 

Related Posts

Plumas National Forest announces recreation plans

Editor

More campsites across the Plumas National Forest within the Feather River Canyon, Bucks Lake, Lake Davis, and Lakes Basin recreation…

St. John’s announces Easter services schedule

Editor

St. John’s Catholic Church in Quincy and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greenville have announced their Easter services schedule. Masks…

Plumas continues to vaccinate as state set to lower age requirements

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas County has administered at least one dose of vaccine to 8,500 Plumas County residents. While…

Fire training event centered at FRC Friday-Sunday

Editor

Just a reminder that a prescribed fire training event is scheduled today, March 26, through Sunday, March 28. The activity…

March 25: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 25, that there are 3 new cases to report. The…

Portola City council meets; keeps Covid measures in place

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The City of Portola held a regularly scheduled meeting on the evening of Wednesday, March 24,…