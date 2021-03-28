Public Health and EPHC team up for vaccine clinic March 31

Plumas County Public Health and Eastern Plumas Health Care will be collaborating on hosting a COVID vaccination clinic in Portola on March 31. ” EPHC has been working diligently to vaccinate the Eastern Plumas area of 65 and older as well as 18-64 with underlying medical conditions,” Public Health spokeswoman Lori Beatley announced Friday evening.

Appointments that are not filled will be available to walk-ins.

The vaccination clinic is planned for Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Portola Station Baptist Church, 171 S. Gulling St. The clinic will be administering 500 doses of Moderna vaccine. The second-dose clinic is scheduled for April 28; same time, same place.

The clinic access will be through the state’s MyTurn system, with those who are eligible able to make an appointment through myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255.

Due to some of the limitations of the MYTurn system, if someone is eligible but access is blocked, then they should enter a zip code that is closer to Portola.

The My Turn system will be closed to appointments on Tuesday, March 30 at midnight, with the rest of the appointments available for walk-ins. Anyone 18 years or older will be able to receive a vaccine as long as supplies last; first come first served. Information will be released Wednesday morning as to the number of walk-in doses available.