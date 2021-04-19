Public Health plans vaccination clinics – lots of openings April 24

The second-dose clinic held by the Plumas County Public Health Agency on April 17 saw 770 doses administered – all second doses with the exception of about 10 first doses administered to walk-ins. Public Health had been prepared to distribute 800 doses.

“Demand seems to be waning a bit,” said Lori Beatley, Public Health spokeswoman, but the agency is continuing to schedule clinics to ensure that everyone who wants a dose is able to receive one.

This Thursday, April 22, a second-dose clinic is scheduled, but walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, and Beatley said that anyone interested in getting a first dose should arrive toward the end of the event. “That’s when we have a better idea of how much vaccine we have left to give,” she said.

Those who want assurance that they will receive a vaccine should register for the clinic scheduled for this Saturday, April 24, at the fairgrounds. “We have 500 doses available and only 73 have signed up,” Beatley said. Those who want a first dose of Moderna should sign up on the state’s MyTurn website.

Additionally, Beatley said plans are in the works for a drive-thru clinic to be held in Chester toward the end of the month. Details on that clinic are expected to be released this Wednesday.

Public Health also announced today, that the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on local high school campuses on April 29 for 16- and 17-year-olds. Those signups are through the schools.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.