Highlighted News 

Public Health plans vaccination clinics – lots of openings April 24

Editor

The second-dose clinic held by the Plumas County Public Health Agency on April 17 saw 770 doses administered – all second doses with the exception of about 10 first doses administered to walk-ins. Public Health had been prepared to distribute 800 doses.

“Demand seems to be waning a bit,” said Lori Beatley, Public Health spokeswoman, but the agency is continuing to schedule clinics to ensure that everyone who wants a dose is able to receive one.

This Thursday, April 22, a second-dose clinic is scheduled, but walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, and Beatley said that anyone interested in getting a first dose should arrive toward the end of the event. “That’s when we have a better idea of how much vaccine we have left to give,” she said.

Those who want assurance that they will receive a vaccine should register for the clinic scheduled for this Saturday, April 24, at the fairgrounds. “We have 500 doses available and only 73 have signed up,” Beatley said. Those who want a first dose of Moderna should sign up on the state’s MyTurn website.

Additionally, Beatley said plans are in the works for a drive-thru clinic to be held in Chester toward the end of the month. Details on that clinic are expected to be released this Wednesday.

Public Health also announced today, that the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on local high school campuses on April 29 for 16- and 17-year-olds. Those signups are through the schools.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Related Posts

Public Health to vaccinate 16- to 17-year-olds at local high schools April 29

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today that it has secured Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate 16- to 17-year-olds in…

Dollar General to host career event April 19 in Chester

Editor

Representatives from Dollar General’s Human Resources and Store Operations teams are planning to host a career event in Chester on…

PDH offers low-cost health screening throughout May – appointment required

Editor

After a one-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Plumas District Hospital will resume its popular annual Low-Cost Health Screening….

Eastern Plumas fire district to hold meeting April 19-new district feasibility on agenda

Editor

The Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District’s board meeting is Monday April 19.  EPRFPD would like to invite all of…

Tigers hold tight to the rival trophy

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Tiger/Trojan rivalry trophy has been passed back and forth between Quincy and Portola High…

Fire reported in Galeppi Ranch

Editor

The Quincy Volunteer Fire Department and the Plumas National Forest are responding to a fire in the Galeppi Ranch area…