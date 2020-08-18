Public Health reports no new confirmed cases Aug. 17

It’s been a few days since the Plumas County Public Health Agency reported a new case — not since Aug. 13 and there were no new cases to report today. Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said his agency would be updating its website tomorrow, Aug. 18, with the latest information including recovered cases, etc.

Even though there were no confirmed cases, it was a busy day for testing. Plumas District Hospital tested approximately 60 Feather River College students, with more to follow tomorrow. A negative test is required before students are allowed to move into their college dorms.