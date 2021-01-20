Public Health schedules two mass testing events

While a lot of the focus has been on vaccine distribution recently, coronavirus testing is critical in helping to stop the spread of the virus. Plumas County Public Health Director listed testing, tracing and vaccinations as the three critical areas in combating COVID. To that end, Public Health is partnering with the state of California to provide two more mass testing events: this Saturday, Jan. 23 in Portola and Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chester. Details can be found below.