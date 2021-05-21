News 

Public Health takes Pfizer vaccine to the schools

Editor

Plumas County Public Health clinics at the county’s high schools this week, administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Director of Nursing Tina Venable said that 150 doses were administered, including some first doses. Now youth as young as 12 are eligible to receive the vaccine, which opened the door for junior high students to receive the shot along with senior high students.

Another  opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine is this Monday, May 24, from 2-4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic located at 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 11, in Quincy. (This is in the county’s Health and Human Services building) near Feather River College.

Schedule an appointment here

Related Posts

Saxton resigns; trustees expected to appoint replacement

Editor

Feather River College has a vacancy on its Board of Trustees. Dr. Trent Saxton, who represented Trustee Area 1 (the…

Public Health offers four more May vaccine clinics beginning Saturday

Editor

There are still multiple opportunities for Plumas County residents to be vaccinated this month, with Public Health offering clinics for…

The Town Hall Theatre is back!

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      Cinema at Town Hall Theatre is back! There’s been two weekends of movies so far…

The PDH Senior Life Solutions program holds walk to raise mental health awareness

Editor

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested the strength and resiliency of local communities. The global…

May 20: Plumas reports zero new cases for this period

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 20, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency…

Music in the Meadow returns to Blairsden brewery

Lauren

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Brewing Lair in Blairsden is excited to announce the return of the popular Music in the…