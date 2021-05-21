Public Health takes Pfizer vaccine to the schools

Plumas County Public Health clinics at the county’s high schools this week, administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Director of Nursing Tina Venable said that 150 doses were administered, including some first doses. Now youth as young as 12 are eligible to receive the vaccine, which opened the door for junior high students to receive the shot along with senior high students.

Another opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine is this Monday, May 24, from 2-4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic located at 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 11, in Quincy. (This is in the county’s Health and Human Services building) near Feather River College.

