PUSD announces school schedule for today Jan. 27

Plumas Unified School District announced that Chester Elementary will revert to distance learning, today, Wednesday, Jan. 27, while the elementary schools in Greenville, Quincy and Portola are on schedule for their AM/PM sessions.

The school district reports that heating systems are operating district wide and as of the time that the announcement was made (about 6 a.m.) all communities had power. Should the power go out, school will be canceled only in the community of the outage.