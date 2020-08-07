PUSD approves more Measure B projects for local schools

By Angelina Wilson

Special to Plumas News

The Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) governing board recently approved five Measure B Projects for maintenance and repairs at local schools. The total costs were estimated at $116,005.

Trustees Joleen Cline, Dave Keller, Leslie Edlund and Clerk of the Board Traci Holt met July 29 on an online Zoom platform and voted 4-0 to approve the repair projects. Trustee Dwight Pierson was unable to attend.

Gym projects at Chester High

Approving the first item, the Board set in motion projects to fabricate and install vent covers at the Chester High School Gym. The second construction project had been approved as a change order to demo and replace concrete and angle iron at the gym.

Projects one and two had been approved ad-hoc on July 21 and 20 respectively and received ratification from the board at the July 29 meeting.

Almanor Auto Body & Welding evaluated costs for item one to be $5,525 and Ginno Construction in Chico will be doing the work on item two and has estimated costs at $3,306.

Upkeep at Portola schools

The Board ratified item three of the Measure B Projects that Superintendent Terry Oestreich had approved prior to the meeting. The third project gives faculty at C. Roy Carmichael additional flooring for their staff room. Towne Carpet in Chico estimated costs at $3,900.

The board also approved the fourth maintenance item, a master switchboard (MSB) project for Portola High School. The MSB project entails the installation of electrical conduit beneath the parking lot at the high school.

Expenditures for item four were set at $43,610 by Dig It Construction Inc. in Chester.

New science desks for Quincy High

Construction project five provides science desks for Quincy High School. The science room also needs new countertops, a backsplash and plumbing. Shasta Wood Products will be doing the work and has estimated costs at $59,663. Item five was approved ad-hoc July 10 and was ratified at the meeting.