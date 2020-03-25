PUSD schools closed at least through April 24

Plumas Unified School District schools will be closed through at least April 24, Superintendent Terry Oestreich announced today, March 25. Previously the schools were slated to be closed through April 10, which coincided with the end of Easter break, but that changed as the state remains under a stay-at-home directive.

Oestreich said that beyond April 24, the district is looking at the dates of April 27-May 8, May 11-May 29, and June 1-June 12, to either extend the closure or return to physical school sites depending on COVID-19 spread and containment. June 12 is scheduled to be the last day of school, and there is no plan to extend school into the summer.

In a three-page letter sent to parents and staff today, the district answered questions pertaining to testing, grades, counselors and more. Details can be found on the district’s website: www.pcoe.k12.ca.us

Oestreich also announced the following accomplishments: