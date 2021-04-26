QHS crowns its 2021 royalty

Traditionally Quincy High School Homecoming festivities feature the crowning of a queen during football season, while during basketball season, a king is crowned during Hoopla.

This year, the high school combined the two and crowned a queen and king during a hybrid event April 23, held at 6 p.m. on the soccer field. Due to the coronavirus concerns and restrictions, the audience was limited.

In addition to the king and queen (selected from the seniors) a prince and princess were selected from the lower grades.

The event capped off a week of activities that included dress-up days and class contests including those for best arch, best hallway and best video.

Prior to announcing this year’s royalty, Senior Class President Sarah Hoffman announced the winners of the contests:

Best hallway: Juniors

Best arch: Juniors

Best music video: Seniors

Best overall: Juniors

Junior high students also participated in the festivities with the eighth-graders capturing best hallway and best overall.

Candidates for prince were David Leonhardt, Logan Hokanson and Dagan Little. Leonhardt won, but was playing football in Greenville, is his stand-in, Canaan Newman, accepted the crown and sash for him.

Candidates for princess were Vivian Thielman-Gifford, Hailey Crump and Alyssa Burney. Thielman-Gifford received the tiara.

King candidates were Jason Cottle, Isai Sanchez, Nick Caiazzo and Jonathan Swan, while the Queen candidates were CoraGrace Hardee, Sabina Winter, ReAnna Weaver and Ruby Sherman. Nick Caiazzo and Sabina Winter were crowned king and queen.

Helping to crown the royalty were seventh-graders Ashlyn Stelzreide and Carter Peterson and eighth-graders Morganne Olhiser and Victor Torres.