Quincy High School crowns its royalty April 23 capping a week of Homecoming/Hoopla festivities. From left: Queen Sabina Winter, King Nick Caiazzo, Canaan Newman (standing in for Prince David Leonhardt) and Princess Vivian Thielman-Gifford. Photo by Debra Moore
Highlighted News 

QHS crowns its 2021 royalty

Editor

Traditionally Quincy High School Homecoming festivities feature the crowning of a queen during football season, while during basketball season, a king is crowned during Hoopla.

This year, the high school combined the two and crowned a queen and king during a hybrid event April 23, held at 6 p.m. on the soccer field. Due to the coronavirus concerns and restrictions, the audience was limited.

In addition to the king and queen (selected from the seniors) a prince and princess were selected from the lower grades.

The event capped off a week of activities that included dress-up days and class contests including those for best arch, best hallway and best video.

Prior to announcing this year’s royalty, Senior Class President Sarah Hoffman announced the winners of the contests:

Best hallway: Juniors

Best arch: Juniors

Best music video: Seniors

Best overall: Juniors

Junior high students also participated in the festivities with the eighth-graders capturing best hallway and best overall.

Candidates for prince were David Leonhardt, Logan Hokanson and Dagan Little. Leonhardt won, but was playing football in Greenville, is his stand-in, Canaan Newman, accepted the crown and sash for him.

Candidates for princess were Vivian Thielman-Gifford, Hailey Crump and Alyssa Burney. Thielman-Gifford received the tiara.

King candidates were Jason Cottle, Isai Sanchez, Nick Caiazzo and Jonathan Swan, while the Queen candidates were CoraGrace Hardee, Sabina Winter, ReAnna Weaver and Ruby Sherman. Nick Caiazzo and Sabina Winter were crowned king and queen.

Helping to crown the royalty were seventh-graders Ashlyn Stelzreide and Carter Peterson and eighth-graders Morganne Olhiser and Victor Torres.

The candidates for Queen are from left: ReAnna Weaver, Ruby Sherman, CoraGrace Hardee and Sabina Winter. Photo submitted

 

 

The king candidates from left: Isai Sanchez, Jason Cottle, Nick Caiazzo and Jonathan Swan. Photo by Debra Moore

 

Related Posts

Sheriff’s Employees Association offers four scholarships

Editor

The Plumas County Sherriff’s Employee’s Association (PCSEA) is offering a scholarship program for the second year. Four scholarships will be…

Mother’s Day Market will be the first of many weekend markets in Blairsden

Editor

Blairsden, in eastern Plumas County, is becoming a focal point for local food and craft vendors. On Saturday and Sunday,…

Quincy Rotary at work to beautify the town

Editor

International Rotarians at Work Day was April 24 and Quincy Rotary tackled weeds in downtown Quincy. There is still work…

Opportunity to pick up cured, cut wood near Snake Lake

Editor

Need firewood? The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest is offering cured wood that has been cut…

Expect lower utility bills this month if you are a PG&E customer

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) residential customer bills will be lower this month thanks to the California Climate Credit….

More community meetings on Chilcoot park

Editor

The Eastern Plumas Recreation District board of directors meets monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at the Goodwin…