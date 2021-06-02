News 

QHS prom June 6; the grand march to be live streamed

Editor

The QHS Class of 2021 is excited to announce the return of a high school tradition: the Junior-Senior Prom. This year, the event will be held outdoors at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 6. The Grand March begins at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Quincy Junior-Senior High School Facebook page and the QHS Leadership Instagram account.

For families attending the Grand March in person, there are a few protocols to follow to ensure a safe event. Household members of guests may watch alongside the red carpet. Extended family will be allowed in a separate, designated area. People will be greeted when they arrive and given instructions on where to go. Please arrive wearing a mask and willing to social distance. Designated parking will be outside the front gate only.

Please contact Sarah Hoffman at 530-616-5198 or Tristan McMichael at 530-927-9733 with any questions.

 

