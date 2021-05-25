QHS students to hold plant sale Friday afternoon

Students in Ms. Yoacham’s Farm to Fork class have been growing plants in their greenhouse since October 2020 and they progressed well in the past fews months.

This Friday, May 28, the Quincy High School students will be selling their plants in front of the school from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The price range will be from $2 to $5. Some of the plants include lettuce, squash, snap peas and loofa.

The Farm to Fork students also use these seasonal plants in recipes they make in the Culinary room. The community is invited to support the Farm to Fork students this Friday!