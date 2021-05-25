News 

QHS students to hold plant sale Friday afternoon

Editor
Students Kristin Murphy and Larcen Davies tend to plants in the greenhouse as part of Quincy High School’s Farm to Fork Class. Photo submitted

Students in Ms. Yoacham’s Farm to Fork class have been growing plants in their greenhouse since October 2020 and they progressed well in the past fews months.

This Friday, May 28, the Quincy High School students will be selling their plants in front of the school from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The price range will be from $2 to $5. Some of the plants include lettuce, squash, snap peas and loofa.

The Farm to Fork students also use these seasonal plants in recipes they make in the Culinary room. The community is invited to support the Farm to Fork students this Friday!

 

 

