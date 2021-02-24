Quincy and Portola Girl Scouts setting up booths this Saturday

Quincy and Portola Girl Scouts will start their cookie sales Feb. 27 continuing through mid-March. Cookies are $5 per box and $6 for the Carmel Chocolate Chip, which is gluten free. The new cookie is the Toast Yay; Lemonades have returned; and this is the last year for S’mores.

Due to COVID, Girl Scouts have had to modify how they sale cookies. Each Girl Scout has an online store, where the customer can select girl delivery or direct ship. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can contact your local troop leader or go to www.gsssn.org and use the cookie finder.

Quincy’s first drive-thru cookie booth takes place Saturday, Feb. 27, at Quincy High School on Quincy Junction Road from 1 to 4 p.m. For convenience and speedy service, customers can pre-order and the cookies will be ready for pickup by using the following link at smart cookies. Cookies will also be available for sale inside Plumas Bank. Troop leader Laura Miller can be reached at 260-0365 for more information.

Portola’s first booth will be held in front of Leonard’s Market on Highway 70, also on Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Troop leader Amy Ferguson can be reached at 515-3409 for more information.

For those who want to support the Girl Scouts, but don’t necessarily want to eat the cookies, Miller said that they can select the “Cookie Share” option. Cookie Share is a Girl Scout community service project which allows girls the opportunity to sell virtual Cookie Share cookies that are distributed to the nation’s soldiers, local food banks, or charitable organizations. Locally, the cookies will be distributed to the food bank.