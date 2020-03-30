March 31 Update: Quincy businesses adjust to health guidelines

UPDATED March 31:

Editor’s note: This news during the COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation and services may change. If you have an update or wish to be included, email us at dmoore@plumasnews.com. This information is not behind Feather Publishing’s paywall, as with all of our stories on COVID-19 because it deals with a matter of significant public safety.

By: Roni Java

rjava@plumasnews.com

As California’s public health crisis response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus evolves, Quincy business owners are actively adjusting their operations to meet community needs.

Many local businesses are closed and other operations deemed “essential” have modified their approach, hours and more to continue providing necessary goods and services.

Groceries, special hours for seniors, pregnant moms, others

All local stores are reporting, to some extent, delivery delays and reduced quantities of supply shipments. Here are the current hours.

Grocery Outlet, 283-2706, is maintaining its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Quincy Natural Foods Cooperative, 283-3528, is accepting to-go orders seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers pickup at the store from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Customers are requested to call in or complete an order form on the store’s website at www.http://qnf.weebly.com.

Safeway, 283-1404, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Special hours only for seniors, pregnant women and those with compromised immunity issues are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 a.m.

Sav-Mor, 283-2370, is open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and encourages seniors or special-needs customers to shop early when the fewest customers are in the store.

Pharmacy and sundries

Quincy Pharmacy, 283-4545, has put a temporary closed-door policy in place, but they are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for prescription and refill orders. The pharmacy offers curbside pickup or home delivery within the Quincy area.

Rite Aid, 283-1809, is open normal business hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pharmacy is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as well.

Restaurants, takeout, delivery

Cedarling, 283-2000, in East Quincy remains closed.

The Donut Wheel, (760) 442-9760, also in East Quincy is open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until they run out of doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, twists and their “disappearing” apple fritters.

The Drunk Brush, 283-9380, is closed for the COVID-19 alert and they are selling their wines across the courtyard at The Knook for 15 percent off each bottle. Owner Ricardo Jacobus said the Quincy Courtyard Suites hotel at 436 Main Street, 283-1401, is open as well.

Express Coffee Shop, 283-1949, is offering its full menu and filling to-go orders only, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specials are posted on their Facebook page and the restaurant now accepts credit card payments by phone with your order.

Grandma Jane’s, 616-5656, in the heart of downtown accepts carryout orders by phone and text. The bakery is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Custom cakes are still available.

East Quincy’s Golden King, 283-3338, is filling takeout orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The restaurant will maintain dinner-to-go services from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jeffrey’s Pub & Grub, 283-2890, is open for takeout 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and they also deliver to the greater Quincy area.

The Knook, 283-0300, has new temporary hours for takeout 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome to place an order and wait outside on the patio.

La Sierra Lanes bowling alley in East Quincy, 283-1633, is closed, but owners Dick and Jeanne Dyke are continuing to offer $1.75 tacos to go every Wednesday 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street Bar and Lounge, 283-9788, is closed.

Midtown Coffee is observing the governor’s stay-home order.

Mill Creek Fish and Chips, 283-0312, in East Quincy has adjusted its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The drive-thru is open and takeout is available for walk-in customers.

Moon’s Restaurant, 283-9900, is offering takeout dinner service 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday evenings.

Pangaea Café and Pub owner Holly Callahan, 283-0426, closed her restaurant for the COVID-19 outbreak. Check Pangaea’s Facebook page for updates.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake, 283-5619. Owner Derek Vaughn and his wife are staffing their pizza-to-go shop alone for now and continuing carryout orders daily from noon to 6 p.m. with a temporary option to close early as needed. They recommend that customers call ahead.

At the Paradise Grill Restaurant, 283-0591, the Santos family has changed carryout order hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Patti’s Thunder Café, 283-3300, is closed until further notice.

East Quincy’s Polka Dot burger stand, 283-2660, is filling phone and walkup orders for takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The restaurant completed some repairs and preparations to meet the COVID-19 guidelines before they reopened March 21.

Quincy Provisions, 283-4735, is home to Carey Candy Co., Bell Lane Baked Goods and Brew Haha coffee. Co-owners Amy Carey and Susan Ushakoff have reopened Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ladies are allowing one or two customers into the shop at a time and they welcome phone orders as well as notes on the front door.

Quintopia Brewing, 289-6530, is open for takeout 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and weekends noon to 7 p.m. Please call ahead to place an order. Food and beer menus are available at quintopiabrewing.com.

Roundtable Pizza, 283-2320, will offer takeout orders or delivery only while remaining open daily and closing one hour early, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Subway, 283-3303, is open for walk-ins of up to five people at a time, according to Assistant Manager Kaylee Pfeifer, but the restaurant encourages customers to call orders in by phone or use the Subway app to make their selections. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sweet Lorraine’s, 283-5300, asks the understanding of their customers as they work to continue providing their takeout menu for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and dinner 5 to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, Sweet Lorraine’s offers only the dinner menu, also 5 to 7 p.m. The owner said his hours many soon be subject to change.

Lodging

The Quincy Feather Bed Inn on Jackson Street, 283-3000, is maintaining 24-hour hospitality services seven days a week. The inn has five rooms and two cottages, with two rooms available immediately. “We are welcoming workers during this stay-in-place order,” said co-owner Shelley Hunter. “We block off three days in between renting rooms out to allow ample time to disinfect. We now welcome longer-term stays and can negotiate a special rate.” Hunter requested that guests phone ahead about eight hours in advance to provide time to warm up the rooms and cottages.

Retail businesses, resources

Barn Owl Books, 283-2665, is closed to all foot traffic while. However, owner Kara Rockett Arsenault is accepting special orders by phone for curbside pickup Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Orders may also be placed at https://barnowlbookshop.indielite.org/.

Dollar Tree, 927-6063, remains open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Stationers, 283-2266, is currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist local businesses and home-based workers. The Toy Store, 283-0404, downtown knows how to make life fun. Owner Matthew Kitchens and his family are manning the store (two at a time) Monday through Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. for pickup orders and ice cream sales.

The Toy Store offers a lending library. Borrow sanitized games for a day, or a week.

The Quincy Hot Spot, 283-2929, on East Main Street is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to serve local heating needs.

East Side Laundry is open, apparently regular hours; no phone number available.

Auto, hardware and more

American Valley Hardware, 283-3088, is open daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m..

DuPont Power Tools, 283-2136, is keeping their regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Mountain Building Supply, 283-0924, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday for phone orders and curbside service. “People are calling in and we are gathering what they need and bringing it out to them,” said one employee.

Napa Auto Parts, 283-0660, in East Quincy is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Plumas Motor Supply, 283-2350, in downtown Quincy is serving customers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.

Quincy Tow Service and Repair, 283-1162, is open regular hours, subject to change.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, (530) 616-8075, East Quincy’s newest retailer, is open for reduced hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Frank’s Garage, 283-9293, will be open regular business hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (hours are subject to change). The door will remain locked during business hours, and we will be servicing customer by appointment only. All vehicles must be dropped off. Call to schedule an appointment.

Community services

The Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, 283-5515, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clients may call ahead for help receiving services, especially printed vouchers for the Quincy CAN food pantry, 283-0262, which is maintaining its regular distribution hours of 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. John’s Catholic Church, 176 Lawrence Street.

Plumas Rural Services (PRS) Executive Director Michele Piller said all PRS programs are operating and the ALIVE day program and independent living services are still open. Plumas Transit is still offering bus service.