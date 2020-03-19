UPDATED: Quincy businesses meet COVID-19 response with creativity, curbside pickup, delivery, takeout and more

Editor’s note: Staff writer Roni Java did an excellent job of contacting local businesses to see how they are proceeding in the advent of COVID-19. This is a fluid situation and services may change as circumstances warrant. If you have an update or wish to be included in this list email dmoore@plumasnews.com. This information is not behind Feather Publishing’s paywall, as with all of our stories on COVID-19 because it deals with a matter of significant public safety.

By Roni Java

The Quincy business community is actively addressing public health needs for social distancing and other COVID-19 novel coronavirus responses while continuing to provide necessary goods and services.

Groceries and senior shopping

Grocery Outlet, 283-2706, Safeway, 283-1404, and Sav-Mor, 283-2370, are maintaining their regular hours, though Safeway has established special shopping hours for seniors Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The other grocers also encourage seniors to shop in the early mornings when the least number of customers are present.

“We’re staying open at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and the earlier in the day they come shopping, the better for our seniors and social distancing,” said Jelly Wilson who co-owns Grocery Outlet with her husband Josh. “The store is relaxed then and fewer shoppers come that early.”

Quincy Natural Foods has switched to online orders to go and curbside service 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Quincy downtown location and its Portola store.

“Some of our staff are self-isolating, so we’re running on minimum crew,” Co-op Manager Andrea Wilson said. “We still have bakery items and many other things, but issues are coming up with the supply chain, as you can imagine. We’re also bagging up produce as it comes in, doing everything we can to reduce exposure and inconvenience.”

Call 283-3528 in Quincy to place your orders and 832-1642 for the Portola location.

Pharmacy services

Rite Aid, 283-1809, and its pharmacy are observing normal business hours and awaiting further instructions as of press time.

Quincy Pharmacy, 283-4545, is open for its normal business hours and offering curbside delivery to your car or home within the Quincy area.

Ordering takeout or delivery

Adhering to the March 17 Plumas County Environmental Health directive, in which Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health “strongly encourage all food facilities to stop dine-in service and shift operations to pick up and delivery only,” local restaurants have adjusted their services accordingly.

Cedarling, 283-2000, in East Quincy remains closed at this time.

Express Coffee Shop, 283-1949, is offering its full menu and filling to-go orders only, no dine-in service, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays.

Grandma Jane’s currently plans to remain open during regular business hours Tuesdays through Saturdays. Custom cakes are still available, but all other services are carryout only and customers should definitely plan ahead and call in so orders may be accommodated. Call or text 616-5656.

Jeffrey’s Pub & Grub, 283-2890, is now offering takeout 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or delivery anywhere in Quincy, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays only.

The Knook is open for take takeout orders and is open 11-5 p.m. Phone in at 283-0300.

Midtown Coffee is open during regular hours and is offering takeout only. Call 283-5061.

New owners of Moon’s Restaurant, 283-9900, Celedonia and Luis Santos, with their nephew Edgar Santos, report they will provide takeout service Thursdays through Mondays, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

At their Paradise Grill Restaurant, 283-0591, the family offers takeout seven days a week for breakfast and lunch 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinners to go only, Monday through Saturday, between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pangaea Café and Pub owner Holly Callahan, one of many community supporters in Plumas County, said her downtown restaurant will serve takeout orders for two days, Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, and then close until further notice, 283-0426.

“No one is coming out,” Callahan noted. “It’s hurting businesses pretty bad. As a small business owner and particularly with a restaurant, we feel forgotten by the federal government.”

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake, 283-5619, will keep their regular days and hours for the time being, continuing carryout orders daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patti’s Thunder Café, 283-3300, is closed until further notice and issued a message to patrons on Facebook, saying in part, “Hey Thunderheads, we are followings health directives and will be closed until it is again safe for all of us to be social. … Let’s hope in a couple weeks we can talk about the positive things we did while staying away from others.”

Quincy Provisions, 283-4735, is closed until further notice and also placed heartfelt messages on social media thanking customers for their support and understanding at this time.

Quintopia is open regular hours (for now) with “curbside” takeout service at the taproom doors. Customers can call ahead to place an order: 289-6530. Food and beer menus are available at quintopiabrewing.

com.

Roundtable Pizza, 283-2320, will offer takeout orders or delivery only while remaining open daily and closing one hour early, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sweet Lorraine’s, 283-5300, asks the understanding of their customers with this week’s switch to a reduced menu and takeout only Tuesdays though Saturdays. The restaurant will bring your order to their door to accommodate social distancing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for dinner.

Retail resource businesses

American Valley Hardware, 283-3088, is part of a co-op of stores in the Ace Hardware and True Value chains. They are open normal days and hours at this time.

Co-owner Mary Vogt said, “Everything is fluid right now. Our CEO had a conference call with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to ask that hardware stores be considered an essential service. Right now, our delivery trucks have federal clearance to be on the roads and we are continuing with our regular operations while we await a decision on what is essential.”

The Quincy Hot Spot, 283-2929, on East Main Street is maintaining its regular hours Tuesday through Saturday to serve heating needs.

“People keep calling and asking ‘Do you have any pellets?’ and yes, we are loaded with both heating and barbecue pellets,” said Hot Spot Co-owner Dee Dee Driscoll. “Our service is a public necessity and we have to stay open.”

On March 18, Dollar Tree, staff said they are currently maintaining regular shopping hours. 927-6063.

Sierra Cycle and chainsaw repair, 283-5000, is “trying to stay open as much as we possibly can right now,” they said.

DuPont Power Tools, 283-2136, is keeping their regular hours “as far as we know right now,” as well.

Community services

The Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, 283-5515, is currently open for services during its regular hours, unless circumstances direct a change, staff said. In addition, the county’s various food pantry operations are also permitted to remain open for their regular hours, per this week’s County Environmental Health directive.

Plumas Rural Services (PRS) Executive Director Michele Piller said all PRS programs are operating and the ALIVE day program and independent living services are still open. However, clients of other programs are encouraged to contact their staff persons by phone, 283-2735, text or email primarily — not visit the office unless absolutely necessary.

Piller added that Plumas Transit is still offering bus service, but as many PRS employees as possible are working remotely now through April 9, or possibly indefinitely, depending on community health needs and directives.