Quincy continues to rank no. 1 for poor air quality

This morning, Aug. 26, at 5 a.m. Quincy’s AQI was 386; Portola’s came in at 136, and Chester at 126. (The adjacent chart is from 4 a.m. today.)

And according to the latest forecast, today won’t be any different. With the Claremont and Bear fires burning locally, and smoke from other fires funneling into area, the smoke is accumulating.