Quincy continues to rank no. 1 for poor air quality
This morning, Aug. 26, at 5 a.m. Quincy’s AQI was 386; Portola’s came in at 136, and Chester at 126. (The adjacent chart is from 4 a.m. today.)
And according to the latest forecast, today won’t be any different. With the Claremont and Bear fires burning locally, and smoke from other fires funneling into area, the smoke is accumulating.
The AQI is an index for reporting daily air quality. The AQI offers a ranking from 1 to 500. Quincy has consistently remained above 300 this week, rendering it in the hazardous range. According to the air quality forecast, it will toggle between hazardous and very unhealthy at least through Sunday. It’s also supposed to get warmer.