Quincy grabs the top spot — but for all the wrong reasons

Anyone who has been outside knows it’s smoky and that the air is unhealthy, but just how unhealthy is it?

Apparently it’s the worst air quality in the nation at the moment. Of course, that can change with the winds, but for now avoid going outdoors!

The North Complex, burning on the Plumas National Forest, which includes the major Sheep and Claremont fires, as well as the Bear Fire, and several small fires are spewing smoke into the air and it’s coming into Quincy from all directions.