Quincy hanging flower baskets are coming back, but need community support

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce and Plumas Arts are partnering with volunteers to bring flower baskets back again this year, but need the public’s help. The Quincy Chamber of Commerce has generously purchased new baskets to beautify ALL of Quincy with the funds donated to the Chamber by the Estate of Captain Carl.

The new baskets feature a reservoir and insert designed to hold water longer, reducing the need to water often. Also new this year is a hybrid petunia called Million Bells that do not require deadheading, thus less maintenance, and longer lasting beauty. Our goal is to raise $5,000 to purchase and care for 70 baskets to brighten town from Downtown Quincy through East Quincy!

Tax-deductible donations can be made out to Plumas Arts and mailed to Plumas Arts at PO Box 600, Quincy CA 95971 or dropped off at these locations which accept cash and check:

Quincy Provisions, 91 Bradley St.

Plumas Arts (accepting donations by credit card) 525 Main St.

Forest Stationers, 531 Main St.

The Toy Store, 383 Main St.

Quincy Hot Spot, 2019 E. Main St.

Susan Scarlett tax preparation, 1580 E. Main St.

Those who choose to sponsor a basket for $300 will receive a plaque under one of the flower baskets downtown recognizing their gift. In the past, individuals and businesses have chosen this option to recognize a business or a loved one. For example: A family honoring a new grandchild, or in honor of a loved one’s life. Any donation amount is greatly appreciated.

The impact of each gift will be a more beautifully united Quincy, a positive effect on the local economy, and one part-time job.

The hanging flower baskets are only possible with community financial and volunteer support. Donations will be accepted through the end of May. If we fall short of our goal, the flower baskets will have a shorter season than intended. For more information please contact Shelley Hunter of Quincy Feather Bed Inn at (530) 283-3000 or email [email protected]