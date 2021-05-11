Quincy Junction Road improvement project still in planning phase

A project to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety on Quincy Junction Road in Quincy is still in the works, though it has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who travel the road regularly might notice that traffic strips have been placed across the roadway to ascertain traffic volumes.

A Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant for more than $3.2 million will pay to add shoulders to Quincy Junction Road from Bell Lane to Chandler Road.

Jim Graham, who wrote the grant and is overseeing the project for the Plumas County Public Works Department, said the next step is to obtain an aerial view of the area and send it tothe Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Division in Lakewood, Colorado, the lead engineering agency for planning, design and construction phases of the project.

Representatives from that entity had been scheduled to visit the project last year, but COVID sidelined that plan.

What the construction project will do is provide 4-foot shoulders and widen the existing bridge over Greenhorn Creek to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

Plumas County Public Works was awarded the grant in March 2018 with construction slated for 2023.

FLAP’s goal is to establish improved transportation facilities that provide access to and are adjacent to federal lands. FLAP supplements state and local resources for public roads, transit systems and other transportation facilities, with an emphasis on high-use recreation sites and economic generators.

The project application included those areas that are accessed initially by way of Quincy Junction Road. These include the Mount Hough Trail System, the Four Corners Off Highway Vehicle Racetrack, the South Park Trail System, the Plumas National Forest and Spanish Creek.

The project is designed to help local economies as well as provide a good infrastructure to access recreation areas, Graham explained. “Nobody wants to travel down dangerous roads to get to where they want to go.”

The next steps include right-of-way acquisition from all property owners along the roadway. Graham said that he’s talked to a few of the property owners, but he needs to reach all of them. So far, Graham said he hasn’t heard any negatives. “People actually fly through here pretty quickly and can’t see around the corner (on the hill),” he said.