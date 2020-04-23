Quincy man charged with felony assault with a firearm

District Attorney David Hollister announced today, April 23, that John Walter Bond, 74, of Quincy, has been charged with felony assault with a firearm stemming from the April 17 incident during which he allegedly shot his longtime girlfriend.

Additionally, enhancements were filed alleging that in the commission of the assault, Bond used a firearm and caused great bodily injury to the victim. Bond is scheduled to be in court for his arraignment on Friday, April 24.

While charges have been filed, the investigation continues.

Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to 25 South Redberg in Quincy early on the morning of April 17. The victim had escaped the house and a neighbor took her to Plumas District Hospital for treatment. She is recovering from her injuries.

Officers surrounded the home and after a couple of hours convinced Bond to exit his residence without further incident.

In making his announcement, Hollister said, “I want to thank Plumas County law enforcement for their combined efforts in securing Bond’s arrest without further incident or injury, as well as Sgt. Steve Peay and his Investigations Unit at the Sheriff’s Office for their work during the initial investigation.