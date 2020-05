A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck two miles from East Quincy at 2:47 p.m. this afternoon causing a chorus of “Did you feel that?” Yes, you did, but the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has received no calls of damage. We are checking with Charles Watson, the county’s resident earthquake expert, about whether there is any relationship to the 6.4 magnitude quake that struck Tonopah, Nevada and was felt in northern California.