Quincy Rotary hosts music contest

The Quincy Rotary Club is announcing its 2021 music contest.

Contestants, in grades 9 – 12, will be video recorded Feb. 27 and their entries judged at the Rotary Club meeting March 1. Applications are due Feb 19.

There are cash rewards at all levels of competition. Club competition winners progress to the Area competition (both virtual) and that winner goes to the District competition in Lake Tahoe to compete for a $1,000 prize! All details are included in the attached flyer.

Please return applications to Andrew Davis ([email protected]) or to your Administrator/Principal. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Andrew at [email protected]