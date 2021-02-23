Quincy Thrift is open

More News
Feather River College’s Sustainability Action Team invites all to the Spring Sustainability Symposium, with the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 22, that there are 2…
By Mike Taborski [email protected] Each February the members of the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department select…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The Plumas County Public Health Agency is scheduling 900 first doses…
The Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary is hosting a blood drive with Vitalent this Friday,…
Submitted by Cary Dingel [email protected] Plumas Unified School District congratulates music teacher Jane Brown for…
Lake Davis resident Trent Saxton took photos of three F-18 Hornets, which he described as…
Thirty-six engaged community leaders attended an Area-Chamber of Commerce meeting Feb. 18 via ZOOM. Representatives…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The state released new sports guidelines that go into effect this…
Poetry Out Loud, which began in 2005, is an initiative of the National Endowment for…
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will increase flows on portions of the North Fork…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The Feather River College Board of Trustees granted tenure, approved contracts…
Seneca Healthcare District is continuing to vaccinate the community following guidelines for Phase 1b Tier…
Lassen Volcanic National Park and its partner Lassen Park Foundation invite youth groups to apply…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Despite the ups and downs of dealing with COVID-19 regulations, Plumas…
By Ingrid Burke [email protected] To address the challenges of distance learning during the COVID pandemic,…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 18, that there are 2…
Earlier today, the Plumas County Public Health Agency reported that the winter storms in Texas…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, died in an avalanche at Alpine…
By Debra Moore [email protected] What many suspected would happen has come to pass: All of…
By Debra Moore [email protected] UPDATE: Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that it was…