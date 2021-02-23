Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Business Scene 

Quincy Thrift is open

Submitted

Quincy Thrift, at 515 Main Street in downtown Quincy, recently reopened. They are currently open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are accepting donations during business hours.

Please follow Covid-19 guidelines, wear a mask in the store and practice social distancing.

More News