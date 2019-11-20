Quincy volleyball honored

Quincy High School varsity volleyball has been named Team of the Month by the California Interscholastic Federation Northern Section.

Les Schwab Tires (sponsor of CIF) and the CIF Northern Section recognize an exceptional varsity team each month. Winning teams are chosen based on a combination of team performance, dedication in the classroom and sportsmanship.

Head Coach Michelle Abramson said of her team and the award, “I am proud of the 2019 QHS Varsity volleyball team. These eight young ladies faced a truly incredible amount of adversity this season. Through it all they continued to be positive and work hard toward their goal. These ladies showed what it means to be true leaders and champions. They played with heart, determination, and always with good sportsmanship. To be recognized by Northern Section CIF is a great honor, and validates what I have known all along. That these young ladies are truly special. They are the personification of excellence, on and off the court.”