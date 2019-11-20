Thursday, November 21, 2019
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive

Quincy High School varsity volleyball has been named Team of the Month by the California Interscholastic  Federation Northern Section. From left, Sarah Grant, Chyanne Morrison, Amia Cokor, Emmary Wingfield, Savannah Gay, Vivian Paige, Rachel Abramson and Jordan DeMartile. Photo submitted

News 

Quincy volleyball honored

Staff

Quincy High School varsity volleyball has been named Team of the Month by the California Interscholastic  Federation Northern Section.

Les Schwab Tires (sponsor of CIF) and the CIF Northern Section recognize an exceptional varsity team each month. Winning teams are chosen based on a combination of team performance, dedication in the classroom and sportsmanship.

Head Coach Michelle Abramson said of her team and the award, “I am proud of the 2019 QHS Varsity volleyball team. These eight young ladies faced a truly incredible amount of adversity this season. Through it  all they continued to be positive and work hard toward their goal. These ladies showed what it means to be true leaders and champions. They played with heart, determination, and always with good sportsmanship. To be recognized by Northern Section CIF is a great honor, and validates what I have known all along. That these young ladies are truly special. They are the personification of excellence, on and off the court.”

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.