Rattlesnake aversion training offered

Karen Hayden is holding her annual Rattlesnake Aversion Training for dogs Monday, June 24, at Gansner Park in Quincy near the back baseball field.

Appointments are needed since each dog receives individualized training with the $75 fee. Contact Karen at 616-5165 or by email at ctn746@sbcglobal.net to schedule or to receive more information.

The professional trainers are with Natural Solutions Wildlife Enterprises, billed as the nation’s leader in rattlesnake aversion.