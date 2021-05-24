Raymond Thomas Reilley of Quincy, CA passed away April 24, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer. He was born in Vallejo, CA on January 11, 1954 to William Thomas and Ruby Alice Reilley. His family moved to Napa, CA later that year where he grew up.

In high school he was in the marching band, the school choir and the church choir. He had a strong work ethic and worked since he was 9 years old when he had a paper route, then as a teenager he worked at a gas station. In 1969 he met Levetra Hollabaugh at church camp and it was love at first sight for Ray, but it took a bit of wooing for Levetra to come around. In 1972 he started at Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz and in 1973 he and Levetra were married. He and Levetra both worked to pay for his college, so they wouldn’t have to borrow. He got his BA and she teasingly got her PHT—Putting Hubby Through degree.

After receiving his teaching credential Ray & Levetra moved to Plumas County and he did his student teaching at Pioneer Elementary School and began full time teaching in 1979. During his 37 years of teaching he took students on many field trips, including Living History programs, wrote a book on field trips, started the Read-A-Thon, taught at the jail prepping inmates to take the GED test as well as taught part time at the charter school. He enjoyed teaching, having fun with the class, and helping students have that “aha moment” when something suddenly makes sense.

He was always an active member of his church as an elder board member, choir member, Sunday School superintendent, boys club leader, helping with youth groups, and promoting and supporting missions. He loved giving to others, especially anonymously. He was known for his wisdom and calm demeanor and was an example and inspiration to those around him.

He deeply loved his family with all his heart. He is survived by his wife Levetra, mother Ruby, brother Larry (Eileen), Sister Carol, sons Jachin and Seth, Daughter-in-law Sarah, and his grandson Liam. He is with his granddaughter Aria Joy in heaven as well as many other loved ones who preceded him.

Although we are blessed with the fact that he is with his Lord and is no longer suffering, he is and will be greatly missed.

** A memorial service in Ray’s honor will be held on June 5th at 1:00 PM at Spring of Hope Christian Fellowship, 59 Bell Lane.**