Ready for the Fourth

- July 2 Plumas Covid update
- The Independence from Hunger food drive
The confirmed case count remained the same on the Plumas County Public Health Agency site…
The Rural County Representatives of California holds its Fourth Annual Rural County Photo Contest from…
This July 4th weekend, Caltrans District 2 is advising motorists who plan to travel along…
When Josh and Jelly Wilson opened Grocery Outlet in Quincy last November, they pledged to…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, July 2,…
Another day, another case. The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that a Quincy resident…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, July 1,…
By Debra Moore [email protected] During his news briefing July 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced closures…
Governor Gavin Newsom strongly advocated again July 1 for the use of face masks. Wearing…
The Plumas County Public Health agency announced about noon today that the 10th case of…
By Staff Lassen News Dr. Kenneth Korver, Lassen County’s Health Officer, declared a local health…
Mike and Keri Taborski have sold Feather Publishing Co. to one of their longtime employees,…
Fire season is here and the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services is partnering with…
By Dale Knutsen Special to Plumas News June wrapped up the customary July-June precipitation year…
By Debra Moore [email protected] In the mood for some homemade cinnamon rolls or a decadent…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 30,…
Update: The hospital reported the following this evening: “We have completed our internal contact tracing…
For the second day in a row, Plumas County Public Health has announced a positive…
UC Cooperative Extension in Northeastern California is interested in how residents are preparing for wildfire….
The UC Cooperative Extension is hosting a free home hardening webinar with Dr. Stephen Quarles…
Seneca Healthcare District will be hosting its first free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing next Tuesday, July…