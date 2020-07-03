Saturday, July 4, 2020
Plumas News

Marilyn Hoffman of Quincy decorated her yard bird with patriotic notes for the Fourth of July. Photo by Jodie Wallis

Ready for the Fourth

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Quincy residents prepare for the Fourth of July with colorful, imaginative yard decor. This year the federal holiday is taken today Friday, July 3, since the Fourth falls on a Saturday. Some banks, government offices and the stock market will all be closed today.

Quincy resident Janet Radtke decorates her Main Street front yard with an American Flag, patriotic pinwheels and colorful flowers. Photo submitted

