Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Plumas County News

News 

Recipient of Patricia J. Dennison Scholarship

Staff

Chester/Lake Almanor PEO Chapter WH members were pleased to have one of Patricia J. Dennison Chapter Scholarship recipients, Hannah Heimbigner, attend a recent meeting. She will be entering Chico State University this fall. Chapter WH will have a booth at the Lake Almanor Country Club Annual Arts and Crafts Faire on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to provide information about Philanthropic Education scholarships for women. Pictured from left: Scholarship committee chair Mary Jane Pelson, Jennie Cesarin (Hannah’s proud grandmother), Hannah Heimbigner, Toddy Cutler and Kathy Rideout. Photo submitted

