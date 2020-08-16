Red flag warning issued today for lightning, winds

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning this morning for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds, which is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. tonight in Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra counties.

Fast moving thunderstorms producing lightning and limited rainfall are possible mainly between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with additional thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph may occur.

Residents and visitors are urged to use extra caution and be vigilant. While the red flag warning is currently only issued through Sunday, the remainder of the week is forecast to be hot.