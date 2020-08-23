Red Flag Warning tonight into Monday

Just a reminder that there is Red Flag Warning in place locally for Sunday evening into Monday due to a threat of lightning and strong outflow winds. The lightning can create new fires starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity.

The main time period of concern for thunderstorms on the Plumas National Forest will be tonight through tomorrow morning. Additional storms are possible Monday and Tuesday mainly across the southern Sierra and western Nevada Basin and Range where a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect.