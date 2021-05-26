Register now for Chester’s July 4th parade

Join the Chester-Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce annual 4th of July celebration by participating in this year’s parade. The 2021 4th of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Collins Pine Park on Sunday, July 4, and rolls down Main Street in Chester to the meadow. Visitors line up early. Many shops and sights along Main Street will be open.

Register for Floats Here or call 530-258-2426

The Chamber’s board unanimously selected “Let Freedom Ring” as the theme for this year’s parade theme.

Don’t forget to purchase your 4th of July t-shirts here!