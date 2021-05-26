News 

Register now for Chester’s July 4th parade

Join the Chester-Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce annual 4th of July celebration by participating in this year’s parade. The 2021 4th of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Collins Pine Park on Sunday, July 4, and rolls down Main Street in Chester to the meadow. Visitors line up early. Many shops and sights along Main Street will be open.

The Chamber’s board unanimously selected “Let Freedom Ring” as the theme for this year’s parade theme.

