Registration now open for youth bike team

Donate used shoes and raise funds for Plumas youth mountain bike team
The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, https://lostsierracomp.weebly.com/ is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser during May and June to raise funds…
‘Trail or Fire’ beer fundraiser distributes proceeds
Quintopia Brewing Co of Quincy collaborated with Fifty Fifty Brewing of Truckee, and a number of other industry partners, to…
Plumas District Hospital celebrates staff during Hospital Week
The Plumas District Hospital board of directors and leadership staff served lunch to employees Wednesday, May 12, in honor of…
Plumas County Fire Safe Council recognizes citizens
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) announced the newest recipients in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies,…
Tahoe National Forest provides campground update
The U.S. Forest Service is testing water systems and assessing and removing hazardous trees from Tahoe National Forest campgrounds in…
Proud parents Lisa Farnworth and Mark Turner announce their son graduates Marine Corps boot camp
Private First Class Nicholas Robin Turner, a 21 year-old from Quincy, graduated from the United States Marine Corps’ boot camp…