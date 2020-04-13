Reminder: Blood drive April 14 in Quincy

Calling all donors! Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) is holding a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 5 p.m. at the LDS Church on the corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane.

“To make an appointment, call or text (530) 949-6359 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code: QHS.

Donors should eat a solid meal before giving blood, drink plenty of water and must show their I.D. to donate.

The need for blood is greater than ever. While Coronavirus patients don’t need blood, trauma, cancer and surgery patients still do. Donating blood is safe. So it is extremely important for healthy people to continue to give blood.

Here’s what Vitalant is doing to protect donors: