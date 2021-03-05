Reminder: COVID testing available Saturday in Portola

More News
Sierra County announced that it is now opening up vaccine distribution to all county residents…
The third installment of Plumas Audubon Society’s 2021 Virtual Speaker Series will be offered via…
UPDATE: The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced early in the evening March 4 that…
By Debra Moore [email protected] A new color could be in Plumas County’s coronavirus future —…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School Principal Melissa Leal got students excited…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Members of the community in a grassroots effort called Save Eastern…
The Quincy Natural Foods and Wild Mountain Herbal Collective are teaming up to offer a…
A controversial proposal to expand a mining operation near Portola will be the focus of…
An evening explosion at the River Inn Motel in Susanville sent one to the hospital…
Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) often uses the slogan, “Growing forests for our future.” Now, thanks…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Plumas County residents will soon have access to many free preventative…
A new foundation for the purpose of serving the community needs of the Greater Lake…
Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the March issue of “High Country…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] “We miss you already,” Chairperson of the Plumas County Board of…
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce and Plumas Arts are partnering with volunteers to bring flower…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News For a splashy look of spring in your…
By Debra Moore [email protected] If you are a Plumas County resident who has signed up…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, March 1, that there are no…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] It’s the time of year for students to start thinking about…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The state of California is turning to a third-party entity to…
Plumas County Search and Rescue pulled a family of six to safety in the wee…