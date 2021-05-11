News 

Reminder: Free PPE available in Quincy, Portola and Chester on May 12

Editor

Disposable masks and hand sanitizer allocated by the State of California are available to small businesses in Plumas County at no cost. These supplies have been made available to California small businesses through the California  Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in collaboration with the Office of  the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA).

There will be three events for Plumas County businesses on Wednesday, May 12. Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at no charge to be picked up at the park in Portola and the fairgrounds in Quincy; delivery is available in Chester/Lake Almanor. See details below.

Eastern Plumas Drive-Thru: May 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at the park on Gulling Street in Portola

Quincy Area Drive-Thru: May 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds

Lake Almanor/Chester Delivery: May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. For information and delivery scheduling, contact Terri Hiser-Haynes, [email protected] 530-616-0902.

 

