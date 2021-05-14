This was the view of the Claremont Fire on Sept. 1, 2020 about 11 p.m. from Highway 70 near Feather River College. Another fire season is upon Plumas County and the preparedness event Saturday, May 15, at the fairgrounds will provide residents with some valuable information. Photo by Roni Java
Highlighted News 

Reminder: Wildfire Preparedness Day at the fairgrounds Saturday

Editor

The public is invited to the Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness day event at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds this Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to extend local knowledge and share wildfire preparedness resources on defensible space, home hardening, and evacuation planning.

A number of partners will be there including the Plumas County Fire Safe Council, UC Cooperative Extension, Firewise Communities, the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department, the Feather River Resource Conservation District, Professional Slashbusters Mastication, and the Plumas Underburn Cooperative.  The Plumas Underburn Cooperative will be selling grilled hot dogs and sausages and the Plumas Fire Safe Council will be selling Quintopia beer as fundraisers.

There is a great line-up of speakers:

10:15 am – Commander Carson Wingfield – CodeRED, Evacuations

10:30 am – Alex Saez, Plumas County Animal Control – Animal Evacuations

11 am – Richard Stockton, State Farm & Mike Flanigan, Flanigan-Leavitt Insurance

11:30 am – Keynote Speaker Steve Quarles, UCCE – Home hardening

12:30 pm – Steve Quarles and Ryan Tompkins – Wall Burning demonstration

The keynote speaker, Dr. Steve Quarles, will be talking about home hardening and retrofitting considerations to make homes less susceptible to ember ignition.  Dr. Quarles is a UC Cooperative Extension Advisor Emeritus and was the Chief Scientist for Wildfire and Durability at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). His research and outreach efforts focused on the durability and performance issues of buildings exposed to wildfire. He served on the initial Wildland Urban Interface task group that developed recommendations on Chapter 7A building standards for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

In the afternoon, there will be e a fire demonstration on how structures can be vulnerable or resistant to wildfire exposure. Come learn about ways you can harden your home to wildfire!

Please stop by and join us near the range cattle auction pens and arena on the northeast corner of the Plumas County Fairgrounds!  This will be an outdoor event – please help us keep everyone COVID safe by maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask!

Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness Day Flyer

Related Posts

Local healthcare districts share vaccination rates for staff members

Editor

When Eastern Plumas Health Care announced during its late April meeting that 55 percent of its staff had received a…

Annual Graeagle fishing derby cancelled, but pond will be stocked

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Now that the mill pond is filling back up for the season, many have asked if…

Skeleton crew at the IVCSD makes do — but hopes for new recruits

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      Now down to the three board members — Leanne Schramel, Bob Orange, and Mina Admire…

To mask or not to mask?

Editor

The Centers for Disease Control has relaxed mask rules for fully vaccinated people — those who have been vaccinated are…

CalFire announces NO burn days in Plumas May 14-17

Editor

For residents living on state responsibility area lands within the Lassen-Modoc-Plumas Unit of CALFIRE, Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May…

May 13: Plumas announces 8 new cases this evening – 7 in Eastern Plumas

Editor

It’s not good news for Plumas County tonight. The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 13, that there are…