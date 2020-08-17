Reno man drowns in Frenchman Lake

The Plumas County Sherrif’s Office announced this afternoon that on Friday, Aug. 14, at approximately 4 p.m. the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received several calls reporting a possible drowning victim at the Crystal Point Day Use area at Frenchman Lake.

Several agencies responded in an attempt to locate the victim who was submerged in murky water, but they were unsuccessful. Plumas County Search and Rescue arrived, and with the use of a Sheriff’s patrol boat, was able to locate and recover the swimmer. The swimmer was identified as Jorge Garcia Jr, 42, from Reno Nevada.

Witnesses said Garcia was attempting to swim across a small cove, which was approximately 450 feet in width. He became exhausted and attempted to return to shore, but slipped beneath the surface of the water. Garcia’s children attempted to help, but were unable to hold on to him and he went beneath the surface again.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to Jorge Garcia’s family.