Reno man killed in ATV accident near Frenchman Lake

A 34-year-old Reno man, Victor Silva-Lara, was killed when the ATV he was driving hit a pine tree Friday, July 3 on the Crystal Peak Road near Frenchman Lake.

Silva-Lara was driving his 2013 Polaris RZR eastbound on Crystal Peak Road. Three teenaged passengers, all from Reno, were also in the RZR. He was traveling east at an unknown speed.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s report, Silva-Lara drove into a washed out section of the roadway. This caused the all terrain vehicle to become airborne.

After the RZR lost contact with the ground, it rotated clockwise and landed on its wheels. The left side of the vehicle then hit a pine tree west of Crystal Peak Road and directly left of the of the driver.

Following the impact the passengers were able to exit the RZR and run back to their camp area for assistance. People in the camp called 911 and then responded to the scene to try to assist Silva-Lara.

Attempts were made to revive the man, but they were unsuccessful. Eastern Plumas Healthcare paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation the CHP determined that all occupants of the RZR were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision. Silva-Lara was not wearing a safety harness.

Intoxication was ruled out. The collision is still under investigation by the Quincy Area CHP.