Republican Women to host two-day community blood drive

“This is a first,” says Susan Christensen, local community blood drive coordinator in announcing

that instead of holding a one-day drive in September, Vitalant will be holding a two-day drive, Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“The reason is simple,” she adds. “So many schools are closed due to COVID that Vitalant is looking to expand drive dates in other venues. Quincy will be one of them. And we’ll need double the number of donors for a two-day drive, so we’re hoping to see a lot of new faces.”

The need for blood is ongoing, and Vitalant, which is based in Reno, holds numerous blood drives throughout the year in order to maintain an adequate supply. Many of those drives are held at high schools and colleges, but the pandemic has played havoc with schedules, resulting in school drive cancellations.

The September drive will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane across from the hospital. On Tuesday, the drive will run from noon to 6 p.m. On Wednesday, donors can sign up between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This drive is sponsored by the Plumas County Republican Women Federated.

President Wendy Wolff states, “Being a donor is a true act of kindness and compassion. We know that having a reliable blood supply helps county residents who need transfusions. Our members have a strong sense of community and often donate to local community organizations. We are honored to be a sponsor.”

Vitalant will again be testing all completed donations for the COVID anti-body. Donors can get their results by accessing their Vitalant accounts within two to three weeks after the drive.

Pandemic protocols will be in place. Donors must wear a mask, and they will be checked in when they arrive at the church parking lot. Chairs inside the church will be spaced six feet apart, and all post-donation treats will be handed out by the Vitalant staff. (Alas—no homemade cookies!)

Donors can make an appointment online at www.bloodhero.com using the sponsor code QUINCY, or they can call Christensen at 283-2424.