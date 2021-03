Family Corner restaurant in Portola is now Maria’s Mexican Restaurant.

The same quality food and service will still be found at 448 W. Sierra Ave., Portola; only the name has changed.

They are now open for indoor dining Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for lunch and dinner; and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. They can be reached at 832-9780.